4 things to know about Wisconsin Badgers backup quarterback Danny O'Neil after Billy Edwards Jr. injury
The Wisconsin Badgers might be without their preferred starter at quarterback—again.
Following an apparent non-contact injury to quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin football fans suffered a familiar feeling Thursday night.
With a daunting schedule ahead, head coach Luke Fickell's backup quarterback took to Barry Alvarez Field inside Camp Randall Stadium against Miami (OH).
When Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken bone in his hand against the Iowa Hawkeyes, it felt like a fluke. When Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL against the Alabama Crimson Tide, it felt like an opportunity for then-backup quarterback Braedyn Locke who battled for the starting role throughout fall camp.
With Edwards Jr. going down against the Miami RedHawks, it is starting to feel darkly familiar.
At the beginning of the second half, Wisconsin announced that Edwards would not return to the game. Badgers fans might need to get to know backup quarterback Danny O'Neil.
He brings experience, for a sophomore
O'Neil transferred in from San Diego State University, where he was the first true freshman in program history to start at quarterback last season.
He missed a couple of games with injury, but he got 11 starts under his belt with over 300 pass attempts to his name.
He completed over 60 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns to only six interceptions for an Aztecs team that otherwise struggled last season.
O'Neil was never given the chance to compete to start at Wisconsin, but he knew that coming in and embraced his opportunity to develop as a backup.
An up-and-down start with the Badgers
After halftime, O'Neil and the Wisconsin offense took the field to begin the second-half. If the first two drives after that break are any indication, it might be a rollercoaster experience with him at the helm.
Wisconsin's first drive of the half was highlighted by a long completion by O'Neil to wide receiver Vinny Anthony. With a throw to the left side, Anthony scampered down the sideline on a catch-and-run for a 31-yard gain. That propelled the drive forward toward midfield before it culminated in the red zone.
With a 3-0 lead, Fickell opted against kicking a field goal on the opposing 10-yard line. On a 4th and three, O'Neil targeted Trech Kekahuna. As the redshirt sophomore receiver cut from left to right across the end zone, O'Neil missed him short, resulting in an interception—the first of the season by the Badgers.
The ensuing drive, however, had a much different end. O'Neil accounted for a combined 53 yards through the air and on the ground, this time, successfully connecting with Anthony in the endzone for a three-yard completion.
The touchdown in relief for an injured starter with O'Neil's first in Madison, the first of the season for the Wisconsin football team, putting the Badgers up two scores in the third quarter.
A natural born leader
O'Neil has a visible moxie and swagger about him. He moves with a sense of confidence that is easy to detect from afar.
Quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton talked about O'Neil's personality and mentality during spring camp.
"Danny is a guy that comes in with a natural born leadership about himself," Guiton said. "He comes in with a chip on his shoulder. He's one of those guys, that, you know what kind of fire you're getting out of him."
That leadership and fire may have eased his promp transition to the starting role.
O'Neil completed each of his first five passes for 56 yards.
He can burn you with his feet
O'Neil rushed for fewer than 100 yards with the Aztecs a season ago, but that number is misleading as he took 26 sacks in 11 games.
O'Neil logged a longest rush of at least 14 yards in six contests, and flashed his quickness in the open field Thursday night.
He did take some unnecessary sacks in his shift at quarterback, but O'Neil ripped off a 17-yard run late in the third period and made some solid gains on key downs.
His mobility could be a nice boost if he has to play extended time under center after Edwards' injury.
