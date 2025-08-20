Former Wisconsin Badgers blue-chip QB recruit pushing for starting job at new school
The Wisconsin Badgers have exactly had world-beaters under center the last few years. Whether due to injury, underwhelming results or overall offensive ineptitude, they've had a lack of production at the quarterback position.
Yet, seeds from the Badgers quarterback tree are growing across the nation.
In-state standout Myles Burkett, a Badgers recruit in 2022, was named the starting quarterback for Eastern Kentucky ahead of the regular season. The same thing goes for 2023 recruit Cole LaCrue at Eastern Illinois.
Four-star 2024 quarterback recruit Mabrey Mettauer is close to adding his name to that list of former Badgers starting at a different program.
He followed former Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo to Sam Houston State this offseason and is listed as a co-starter for the Bearkats ahead of their Week 0 matchup against Western Kentucky.
Mettauer is pushing incumbent starter and redshirt senior Hunter Watson for the starting job despite being only a redshirt freshman.
Watson finished the 2024 campaign with under 2,000 yards and only 12 touchdowns to go with eight interceptions, but he added nearly 650 rushing yards with his legs.
Considering his veteran presence and rushing upside, the Bearkats may want to run it back with Watson under center. However, Mettauer seems to be progressing ahead of his second campaign and could land the starting job outright.
At the very least, Mettauer could see rotational work right away.
Longo's history with Mettauer makes an eventual takeover seem inevitable, but it wasn't expected to happen this early.
Still, it's worth noting the hype Mettauer had coming out of high school. Some viewed him as a potential long-term solution to the quarterback position in Madison.
Many fans clamored for Mettauer to see playing time during the closing weeks of the 2024 campaign as the offense looked lifeless with Braedyn Locke under center. He's now a backup at Arizona.
Mettauer only saw the field in garbage time, completing his only pass attempt for two yards during a redshirt season.