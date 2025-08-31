Wisconsin Badgers football schedule looks easier after Week 1 upsets and scares
The Wisconsin Badgers football schedule was hyped up to be one of the most difficult slates in the country.
After the first full week of games, some of those tough matchups are looking a lot more winnable.
Unranked Florida State upsetting No. 8 Alabama is a huge relief that makes the Badgers' trip to Tuscaloosa much less daunting.
The Seminoles rushed for over 200 yards and only needed 14 pass attempts to put up 31 points on the Crimson Tide defense.
That should allow Wisconsin to lean on running back Dilin Jones and not put as much pressure on backup quarterback Danny O'Neil if Billy Edwards Jr. isn't ready to go.
It doesn't mean Alabama is all of a sudden an easy matchup, but the game no longer feels out of reach for the Badgers.
Some of UW's other opponents also looked more vulnerable than expected in Week 1.
Iowa trailed FCS UAlbany in the first half of their game before the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half.
Indiana had some early trouble containing Old Dominion's mobile quarterback, and Minnesota had a slow start against Buffalo.
Even No. 3 Ohio State, in its matchup with No. 1 Texas, didn't look like a well-oiled machine.
Wisconsin can't fully judge all of their future opponents based on just one game, but it should give Luke Fickell some more confidence that his team can pull off some upsets and prove doubters wrong.