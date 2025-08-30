Future Wisconsin Badgers RB breaks 200 yards in biggest game yet of senior season
30 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns. That stat line sounds like an elite Wisconsin workhorse running back.
4-star recruit Amari Latimer put up those numbers Friday night for Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia, and he looked like a future Badgers star doing it.
The senior broke 200 yards for the first time this season after just three games. He didn't hit that mark a single time during his junior season, according to MaxPreps.
His most impressive run of the night came on a 61-yard breakaway touchdown where he was hardly touched as he hit a nice juke and outran the defense to the endzone.
The Badgers commit is a Top 20 running back in the country by both Rivals and ESPN, and he's already up to 551 yards and six touchdowns through three games.
He's shown the strength and power to run over defenders and bounce off of contact at 6-foot, 200 pounds, while also displaying the speed to avoid getting chanced down by defensive backs when he breaks into the open field.
Each week of the high school season continues to show he's the real deal, and the excitement for him to come to Madison will only keep building as the season goes on.
He's proving he'll deserve a role in the Badgers' backfield early in his college career.