6 biggest questions facing Wisconsin Badgers after Week 1 win over Miami (OH)
The Wisconsin Badgers' Week 1 win over Miami (OH) was our first glimpse at the 2025 team, and they showed us plenty to like in a 17-0 shutout.
The game also left some lingering questions this team will have to address in the coming days and weeks, but not all of them were bad things.
Some answers will play out naturally, and others will require more difficult decisions by the coaching staff.
Here are six of the biggest questions facing the team after Week 1:
How long will QB Billy Edwards Jr. be out?
For the third year in a row, the Wisconsin Badgers are managing an injury by the starting quarterback they acquired in the transfer portal.
Billy Edwards Jr. left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury but didn't seem to have a noticeable limp when he returned to the sidelines in the second half.
His head coach and teammates made it sound like he avoided a major injury, but he could still miss some time as he recovers from whatever injury he suffered.
In his absence, backup Danny O'Neil will have the opportunity to show that he's ready to take over the starting gig full time in 2026.
Is a left tackle change coming?
New left tackle Davis Heinzen struggled in his first start after transfering in from Central Michigan.
The Badgers quietly put in his backup for the final seven plays of the game after the starter gave up a pair of sacks and some added pressure on the QB.
Luke Fickell made it sound like they'll have some patience for Heinzen and not judge him off of one tough game, but O'Neil or Edwards will need better blindside protection against top schools like Alabama and Ohio State.
If Heinzen doesn't improve, left guard Joe Brunner could kick outside to tackle, or backup Layton Nelson could get promoted from the bench.
How are Badgers rotating three running backs?
New offensive coordinator Jeff Grime got Dilin Jones, Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli all involved in the ground game, but it was hard to tell what the strategy was behind the rotation.
The redshirt freshman Jones was the lead back as expected, totaling 74 yards on 14 carries, but Dupree and Yacamelli were sprinkled in sporadically throughout the game.
On Wisconsin's second drive, six different players carried the ball on rushing plays, with all three backs plus a fullback and two wide receivers taking handoffs.
Some drives it was all Jones. Other drives, the other two backs traded off. Grimes even put Yacamelli in at fullback and tight end for a few plays, with a different runner in the backfield.
If it's hard for us to piece together the plan, it should be difficult for their opponents to prepare for, too.
Is Badgers defense elite or is Miami (OH) just bad?
The Wisconsin defense dominated in Week 1. First downs were hard to come by for the RedHawks, and points were even harder.
The Badgers' shutout was a clear sign of a much improved defense, but it's hard to tell how much of that was the result of playing a MAC opponent.
This group won't really be tested until Week 3 against Alabama, but that matchup might not be a fair measurement either, flipping from one extreme to another.
How they play against the middle-of-the-pack Big Ten opponents that are must-win for Wisconsin will be the true measurement of how far FIckell's group has come.
Are we witnessing Preston Zachman's breakout season?
Badgers safety Preston Zachman recorded two interceptions all of last season. Against Miami (OH), he had two interceptions in just the fourth quarter.
One of them should have been a pick six.
He was Wisconsin's highest-graded defensive player in Week 1 by PFF, allowing zero receptions on the three times he was targeted.
It was a strong of a start to the season as Zachman could have hoped for. He's not going to pick off two passes every week, but if he keeps stuffing the stat sheet with turnovers, he'll garner national attention and boost his stock for next year's NFL Draft.
A more consistent push from the Badgers' rebuilt defensive front certainly helped put him in position to thrive.
Will Nyzier Fourqurean return at CB?
Wisconsin is still waiting for an answer on cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean's eligibility this season.
He was on the sidelines Thursday night in street clothes, waiting for a federal judge to decide his fate.
His lawyer filed a preliminary injunction looking to grant him immediate eligibility while he awaits an October trial date in his lawsuit against the NCAA.
The judge did not decide on that motion in time for Thursday's game, but Fourqurean could get an answer in time for Week 2 against Middle Tenneesee State.
In the meantime, transfer senior D'Yoni Hill and redshirt freshman Omillio Agard performed well rotating in place of Fourqurean, but Wisconsin would like to be as deep as possible in the secondary when it has to start Big Ten competition next month.