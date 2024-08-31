Badgers survive scare, pull away late to beat Western Michigan in season opener
It may have been too close for comfort, but a win is a win.
Tawee Walker ran in for the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Tyler Van Dyke ran in for another score as the Badgers football team pulled away late to beat Western Michigan 28-14 in their season opener Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
The Badgers (1-0) found themselves in a tough spot after Jalen Buckley ran in for a 1-yard touchdown that gave the Broncos (0-1) a 14-13 lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
The Broncos got a stop on the ensuing Badgers possession, but Wisconsin caught a break when Atticus Bertrams’ punt bounced off a Western Michigan player and the Badgers recovered at the Broncos 20. Walker powered through multiple defenders to score from 6 yards out, and Van Dyke hit Trech Kekahuna for the two-point conversion to give Wisconsin a 21-14 advantage.
The Badgers defense held firm on the ensuing Western Michigan possession, halting the drive by stopping Buckley for no gain on fourth-and-1. They proceeded to go on an eight-play, 50-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a 6-yard scamper by Van Dyke to make it 28-14.
The Badgers moved the ball early but came up empty on their 16-play, 63-yard drive when Nathaniel Vakos missed his 37-yard field-goal attempt. But the Badgers marched 93 yards down the field on their next drive that was capped by a 9-yard touchdown run from Chez Mellusi.
It was a fairly even split in carries between Mellusi and Walker. Mellusi ran 19 times for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Walker had 15 carries for 66 yards and the score.
Cade Yacamelli had four carries for 35 yards.
Van Dyke completed 21-of-36 passes for 192 yards in his Badgers debut. He also ran the ball eight times for 21 yards and the score. He did lose a fumble, but otherwise ran a clean offense.
Western Michigan tied the game with a 16-play, 78-yard drive in the second quarter that Buckley capped with a 1-yard touchdown run. Buckley led the Broncos offense with 16 carries for 64 yards and a pair of scores. Western Michigan had just 261 yards of total offense.
Vakos hit a 33-yard field goal just before halftime that gave the Badgers a 10-7 lead, and his 23-yard boot on Wisconsin's first drive of the third quarter made it 13-10. Palmer Domschke missed a 48-yard field goal on the Broncos' next possession, and Van Dyke fumbled the ensuing possession, leading to Western Michigan's go-ahead touchdown.
The Badgers return to action on Sept. 7 when they host South Dakota for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.