The two-week transfer portal window is just days away, and the Wisconsin Badgers received some much-needed clarity at a position of need ahead of portal season.

The Badgers' leading receiver, senior tight end Lance Mason, announced Wednesday that he has declared for the NFL Draft.

He transferred in from Missouri State this spring and was part of a group of players seeking an additional year of eligibility through a lawsuit against the NCAA.

Rather than waiting on a decision after filing an injunction for an extra year, Mason will head to the pros.

The Badgers added Mason during the spring portal in the aftermath of tight end Tanner Koziol departing. He had committed to the Badgers during the Winter transfer window before changing his mind.

Mason was more than just a replacement option. He was a weapon and a security blanket for a Wisconsin offense that cycled through quarterbacks in 2025.

WIDE OPEN WISCONSIN TD 👀



Lance Mason walks it in for @BadgerFootball against Indiana 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ngQ0qzH1h1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 15, 2025

He caught 30 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns, leading the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He trailed only Vinny Anthony (31 catches) for the team lead in receptions.

Mason was the only Wisconsin player to top 100 receiving yards in a game this season, catching seven passes for 102 yards and a score in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State.

With Mason officially no longer in the picture for 2026, the Badgers may seek out some tight end help through the transfer portal.

Tucker Ashcraft has announced he's entered the transfer portal, which leaves Grant Stec and Jackson McGohan as the only players at the position with game experience.

Stec was a redshirt freshman last season and caught five passes for 52 yards. McGohan, a redshirt sophomore, reeled in three passes for 35 yards.

Stec's size and physicality complements McGohan's athleticism well, but the pair aren't nearly proven enough to rely on in 2026.

Behind them, Wisconsin has a linebacker-turned-fullback Tyler Jansey, a pair of rising redshirt freshmen and an incoming freshman.

