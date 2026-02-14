Wisconsin Badgers Believe High School Coach Helped Miami Tamper With Xavier Lucas

The Wisconsin Badgers are still suing the University of Miami over its tampering with cornerback Xavier Lucas.

As the case continues to work its way though the court system, more details are coming out about what exactly happened last winter when the young player left to join the Hurricanes.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Wisconsin and its attorneys now believe that one of the assistant coaches at the Florida high school that Lucas graduated from was involved in the tampering effort for Miami.

Here's an update on Wisconsin's lawsuit against Miami in the Xavier Lucas transfer. It involves subpoenas and UW's belief that one of Lucas' high school coaches was involved in communication with Miami on the player's behalf.https://t.co/dFDxpzAhjs — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 13, 2026

During a recent hearing, UW said Renel Tanis facilitated communication between the Hurricanes and Lucas without them having to talk directly.

The Badgers are trying to subpoena social media activity logs and other communications data for the coach and Lucas, among others.

Miami's lawyers are fighting against that push, arguing that it oversteps and invades the privacy of those invovled.

The judge in the case hasn't made any rulings yet as lawyers on both sides submit motions and filings.

In a statement, Wisconsin says has "credible information indicating" that Miami tampered with defensive back Xavier Lucas. https://t.co/Ohu1PIVO6U pic.twitter.com/wM6Fvtf897 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 18, 2025

Lucas made national headlines last winter when he requested to enter the transfer portal and the Badgers denied him, citing a multi-year contract he had signed with the school.

The cornerback circumvented the transfer portal by leaving Wisconsin and choosing to enroll at Miami with the intention of joining the football team.

He started 10 games for the Hurricanes this season en route to a National Championship game loss to Indiana.

The lawsuit won't have any bearing on Lucas' career continuing at Miami, but Wisconsin is seeking a legal ruling on the alleged tampering.

The case is likely to continue for several months before any kind of ruling comes down.

