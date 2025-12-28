Wisconsin Badgers next transfer portal running back could come from within the Big Ten

As it stands now, the Wisconsin Badgers backfield is short on experience, but Luke Fickell is looking at options in the transfer portal to bolster the running back room.

It's clear that one early favorite is emerging, though others could also be in the mix.

College football insider Pete Nakos from On3 has reported multiple times on Wisconsin being the school to watch for USC running back Bryan Jackson in the transfer portal.

One Big Ten school has emerged as the early frontrunner for USC transfer RB Bryan Jackson, @PeteNakos reports📈



The Badgers recruited Jackson as a three-star recruit out of McKinney, Texas in the 2024 class who ranked as a Top 50 running back in the nation.

He's been a rotational player for USC over the last two seasons, with a total of 56 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns in his college career.

For comparison, Wisconsin running back Gideon Ituka rushed 60 times for 255 yards this season.

Dilin Jones and Cade Yacamelli announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier this month, leaving UW thin in the backfield.

Within the last few weeks, Nakos has reported on Jackson in a handful of articles, but each report has only listed the Badgers as the school to watch.

Teams aren't technically allowed to contact players at other schools until the transfer portal officially opens in early January, but this move seems to be as close to a done deal as it can be at this stage.

If he comes to Madison, Jackson would have the opportunity to compete with Dupree and Ituka for the starting role, but all three running backs could see playing time in rotation similar to this season.

He's far from a proven commodity, but Fickell has a lot of holes to fill this winter, and Jackson could be a nice start to get the ball rolling in the portal.

