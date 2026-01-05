Wisconsin Badgers transfer portal class ranks Top 5 in the country after opening weekend

Luke Fickell made it clear the Wisconsin Badgers would be even more active in the transfer portal this winter than in year's past.

His actions have backed up his words through the first weekend of the portal window being open.

As of Sunday night, the Badgers have added 10 players in the portal, all ranked three stars, according to 247 Sports.

That's good for the fifth-best transfer portal class in the country so far, according to 247 Sports.

Transfer rankings are updated as best as possible through tonight. Here's your portal snapshot now that there are some additions beginning to happen. pic.twitter.com/V1TxkgEATv — Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) January 5, 2026

The only team that has signed more transfers through the opening weekend was Penn State, which brought in a large group of former Iowa State players that are following head coach Matt Campbell to his new school.

Wisconsin has added a dynamic new starting quarterback, plus a running back, a wide receiver, two tight ends and a new starting center to fill out the offense so far.

Fickell is expected to add more at running back, receiver and the offensive line as he builds around QB Colton Joseph in the portal.

On defense, the Badgers had signed an edge rusher, a linebacker, a cornerback and a safety.

#Badgers are rebuilding in the portal

S Carson Van Dinter & RB Abu Sama - Iowa St

TE Jacob Harris - BGSU

TE Ryan Schwendeman- SIU

CB Eric Fletcher, WR Shamar Rigby, C Austin Kawecki -OK St

QB Colton Joseph - Old Dominion

Edge Justus Boone - Ark

ILB Jon Jon Kamara - Kansas — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 5, 2026

Wisconsin will likely need additional players along the defensive line and in the secondary as they lost experienced starters in both areas to graduation.

It's the exact start to the transfer portal window that Badgers fans wanted to see as athletic director Chris McIntosh promised more resources for the football program.

Fickell still has more work to do to finish building out a roster that needs more improvement, but it's a good first step.

Those players will still also have to prove themselves as upgrades over the departing talent they are trying to replace, but the coaching staff has been successful selling outside players on coming to a struggling Wisconsin team.

That's a good sign for the future.

