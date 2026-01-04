Wisconsin Badgers add big-bodied wide receiver for new QB Colton Joseph in transfer portal
In this story:
The Wisconsin Badgers have a lot of work to do to rebuild their wide receiver corps for new quarterback Colton Joseph in the transfer portal.
Luke Fickell took the first step Sunday, landing a commitment from big-bodied Oklahoma State pass catcher Shamar Rigby.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
The rising junior receiver originally committed to Purdue coming out of high school as a three-star recruit in southwestern Florida.
He started six games as a freshman before transferring to Oklahoma State for the 2025 season.
Rigby was the Cowboys' third-leading receiver this season with 25 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown, including three games with 50 or more receiving yards.
He did not drop a single pass on 42 targets this season, according to PFF.
Listed at 6-foot-3, he offers valuable length to the Badgers receiving corps, offering a wide catch radius on the outside.
Related: Two former Wisconsin Badgers starters land at power-four schools
Wisconsin had four of their own receivers enter the transfer portal, leaving only two returning players who have ever caught a pass at the NCAA level.
Rigby is the first transfer portal wide receiver to sign with the Badgers this winter, but he's not expected to be the only one.
Fickell has already brought in a pair of tight ends and a running back as well, giving Wisconsin a very different looking offense so far for 2026.
UW also added Rigby's teammate at Oklahoma State: center Austin Kawecki.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.