Wisconsin Badgers add big-bodied wide receiver for new QB Colton Joseph in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have a lot of work to do to rebuild their wide receiver corps for new quarterback Colton Joseph in the transfer portal.

Luke Fickell took the first step Sunday, landing a commitment from big-bodied Oklahoma State pass catcher Shamar Rigby.

The rising junior receiver originally committed to Purdue coming out of high school as a three-star recruit in southwestern Florida.

He started six games as a freshman before transferring to Oklahoma State for the 2025 season.

Rigby was the Cowboys' third-leading receiver this season with 25 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown, including three games with 50 or more receiving yards.

He did not drop a single pass on 42 targets this season, according to PFF.

Listed at 6-foot-3, he offers valuable length to the Badgers receiving corps, offering a wide catch radius on the outside.

Shamar Rigby with the GROWN MAN catch 😤@BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/QjSukGzazS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2024

Wisconsin had four of their own receivers enter the transfer portal, leaving only two returning players who have ever caught a pass at the NCAA level.

Rigby is the first transfer portal wide receiver to sign with the Badgers this winter, but he's not expected to be the only one.

Fickell has already brought in a pair of tight ends and a running back as well, giving Wisconsin a very different looking offense so far for 2026.

UW also added Rigby's teammate at Oklahoma State: center Austin Kawecki.

