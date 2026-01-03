Wisconsin Badgers early transfer portal targets show new approach from Luke Fickell

The Wisconsin Badgers are once again coming out aggressive in the transfer portal, getting some big names to campus quickly with the hopes of inking a deal.

That part isn't new from Luke Fickell. What is new is the type of player he's targeting this year compared to years past.

Think back to the players Wisconsin added in the portal last winter.

Fickell put an emphasis on rebuilding his defensive line with big bodies like Parker Petersen from Tulane, Jay'Viar Suggs from LSU, Corey Walker from Western Michigan and Mason Reiger from Louisville.

On offense, he brought in a veteran quarterback in Billy Edwards, veteran receivers Jayden Ballard and Dekel Crowdus, tight ends Tanner Koziol and then Lance Mason, and offensive lineman Davis Heinzen.

All of those names were seniors. It was a clear directive to add more experienced players to the roster who were at the peak of their abilities.

This winter, it has been a different approach to start.

Fickell's priority at the quarterback position is Colton Joseph from Old Dominion, a rising junior who has two years of eligibility left.

At running back, the Badgers have been heavily connected to USC running back Bryan Jackson, also coming off of his sophomore season. The same thing is true with tight end Dorian Thomas from New Mexico and offensive lineman Lucas Simmons from Florida State.

Wisconsin is looking even younger on the offensive line, where new position coach Eric Mateos is looking to bring two of his Arkansas freshmen to Madison, Blake Cherry and LJ Prudhomme.

It's happening on defense too, with cornerback Eric Fletcher coming in for a visit from Oklahoma State. He has three years of eligibility left. That's also the case with Villanova safety Anthony Hawkins and Iowa State safety Carson Van Dinter.

The Badgers are pursuing some seniors in the portal this year, too, but it appears to be a much stronger emphasis on getting younger players with multiple years of eligibility.

It could provide Fickell some more stability from year to year if they can lock in players for more than one season instead of having to replace them every winter in the portal.

