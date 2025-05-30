WATCH: UW Athletic Hall of Fame honor 'absolutely never crossed' mind of former Wisconsin Badgers All-American
MADISON, Wis. – Becoming a UW Athletic Hall of Fame inductee "absolutely never crossed" the mind of Travis Frederick.
Frederick was part of the dominant Wisconsin offensive lines during his time in Madison from 2009-2012, helping to open holes for John Clay, Montee Ball, James White and Melvin Gordon. He earned first-team All-America honors from Pro Weekly Weekly for his efforts during the 2012 season, then went on to a stellar NFL career after being selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
Frederick was among 11 other inductees introduced Thursday as the UW Athletic Hall of Fame's class of 2025.
"This was never something that I could have ever even dreamed of," Frederick said. "You come here as a kid coming out of high school, and you're trying to figure out what you're going to do the rest of your life, and I just was looking for an education.
"So I came to the great University of Wisconsin to get that, but the people you meet and the lessons you learn along the way, that's the real gift that you get when you're here. And today, being able to be inducted into the Hall of Fame is such an honor that I could have never even dreamt of it."
Watch and listen to more of Frederick's talk with reporters Thursday inside Camp Randall Stadium. which included memories of Wisconsin and talk about his former teammate, running back James White.
