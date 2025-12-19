New Badgers OL coach brings new confidence for Wisconsin linemen: 'I've never failed'

Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen are going to have a new swagger to them under new OL coach Eric Mateos.

He has the utmost confidence in them and himself, and he wants them to feel that way too.

Mateos shared his philosophy for coaching offensive line when he met with the media for the first time this week.

"I try to explain to people that, a lot of these kids were the little kids that were wearing shirts in the pool in fourth grade and were self-conscious, and they grow up without a lot of confidence," he said. "Then, all of the sudden, they grow up to be these strong, badass men, and they create value for themselves through playing football and being offensive linemen. They start getting the confidence, and I think it starts with them realizing that they are the one percent of the one percent."

Honored to steward the legendary OL room at Wisconsin. It’s going to get very gritty. 🦡 https://t.co/Tecl0z98Og — Eric Mateos 🦡 (@CoachMateos) December 12, 2025

The first step for the new coach was acknowledging that the offensive line play last season wasn't good enough.

That's a big part of why he was brought in. Confidence is part of that solution, but obviously the next step will be a lot of work on technique and leverage.

"It is kind of like rehab, right? The first step is admitting that you have a problem," Mateos joked. "Then I would say the biggest message that I wanted to convey to them was that 2025... we are about to leave it behind us."

He has a successful track record of building quality offensive lines at his previous stops, where he's worked twice before with Badgers offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Hiring Eric Mateos gives Wisconsin one of the top position coaches in college football. His track record at Arkansas speaks for itself. Their OL graded at levels Wisconsin hasn’t reached in years. This is why the hire matters — just look at what the Razorbacks did under him. pic.twitter.com/0r1VTy7pjK — Wisconsinsane (@wisconsinsane) December 10, 2025

That's given Mateos plenty of confidence in himself to come in and get the Wisconsin offensive line back to its glory days.

"Because I've never failed," he said. "I guess that is maybe some cockiness, but I think you have to have that in this game. That is why I think this is going to work."

Mateos will the Badgers' fifth offensive line coach in the last six seasons. Wisconsin and Luke Fickell are desperate for him to provide some much-needed stability up front.

