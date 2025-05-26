Wisconsin Badgers 2026 recruiting class drops down in national rankings ahead of official visits
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2026 recruiting class still sits in the bottom half of the Big Ten heading into its summer official visit schedule.
But a lot can and will change between now and the end of June not just for the Badgers, but the vast majority of FBS teams.
Wisconsin now has seven commits for its 2026 class with the addition of high three-star linebacker Aden Reeder (Cincinnati St. Xavier) earlier this month, which puts it right around the same footing as its previous two classes.
Twelve conference foes each have larger classes in terms of sheer number of commits, however.
Here's Luke Fickell and the Badgers' recruiting stands before they begin hosting a significant number of recruits starting this weekend.
On3 Industry Rankings
Rank/Notes
Ranking nationally/Big Ten
No. 44/No. 14 of 18
Wisconsin's average rating per recruit
86.75 (all seven players are three-star recruits)
Highest-rated recruit
QB Ryan Hopkins (88.25)
Which Big Ten schools are ahead of Wisconsin
USC, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, Illinois, Washington, Minnesota, UCLA, Indiana, Rutgers
The Badgers' average rating per recruit improved with the addition of Reeder, but they fell one spot in the Big Ten rankings.
Of note, the acquisition of Rivals by On3 will result in some significant changes. On3 will no longer have its own individual rankings, according to CEO Shannon Terry, but it will update its algorithm for its industry ranking.
247Sports Composite Rankings
Rank/Notes
Ranking nationally/Big Ten
No. 44/No. 13
Wisconsin's average rating per recruit
87.46 (all are three-star recruits)
Highest-rated recruit
QB Ryan Hopkins (0.8875)
Which Big Ten schools are ahead of Wisconsin
USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Oregon, Rutgers, Minnesota, Washington, Iowa, Indiana, UCLA, Michigan
The program's also dropped two spots nationally and in the conference since the start of the month, even with an improvement of average rating per recruit.
247Sports composite rankings now holds Hopkins as Wisconsin's highest-rated recruit.
247Sports has its own standalone ranking and an algorithm that calculates the outlets' individual evaluations and combines them into one (the "composite" ranking).
Rivals
Rank/Notes
Ranking nationally/Big Ten
No. 45/No. 13
Wisconsin's average rating per recruit
3.14 (one four-star, six three-star recruits; 15th in Big Ten)
Highest-rated recruit
QB Ryan Hopkins (four-star, No. 25 QB in 2026 class)
Which Big Ten schools are ahead of Wisconsin
USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Oregon, Iowa, Rutgers, Washington, Michigan, UCLA, Minnesota, Indiana
Wisconsin actually went up three spots nationally but down one spot in the Big Ten in Rivals' rankings since the beginning of May.