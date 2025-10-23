Wisconsin Badgers true freshman QB getting chance to compete for playing time
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't been able to find a consistent option at quarterback this season.
Between injuries and benchings, Luke Fickell is on his No. 3 QB right now, and he's leaving the door open for a fourth.
At his weekly press conference, the head coach was asked about whether true freshman quarterback Carter Smith could get an opportunity, given the struggles at the position.
"There's an opportunity for everybody in the program now to earn a chance to go out there. Carter could be one of them," Fickell said. "We've got to be able to see some things on Tuesday [and] Wednesday, because to support the guys in that locker room, you've also got to do what the guys in this locker room see and believe in."
The coaching staff isn't going to throw a true freshman quarterback into the fire just for the sake of seeing what he can do.
Smith will have to earn the opportunity at practice and prove to his teammates that he gives them the best chance to win.
That likely won't come on Saturday against No. 6 Oregon, but the longer Hunter Simmons and Danny O'Neil struggle, the more apetite there should be to give the freshman a try.
Smith came in as a four-star recruit from Fort Myers, Florida, with ESPN ranking him as the No. 4 quarterback in the country for the class of 2025.
The Badgers are seeing Michigan and Maryland have success with true freshmen quarterbacks this season, so it's not out of the question that Smith could provide a spark.
He is viewed as the long-term quarterback of the future, so Wisconsin would like to maintain his redshirt if possible.
But if he can help them win games now, they won't be afraid to put him out there.
He could play up to four games without using a year of eligibility, so the Washington game on Nov. 8 could be a great time to let him start playing without jeopardizing his timeline.
