Wisconsin football: Starting QB shocker vs Ohio State after 0.8 QBR disaster
"A little bit of a competition," this week to determine the starting Wisconsin football quarterback against the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes has reportedly yielded a result that some Wisconsin Badgers fans may have considered unimaginable after the first quarter of UW's 37-0 blowout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
In that disastrous rivalry game loss, Wisconsin fell behind early due, in part, to mistakes by Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons. After joining the team after the spring transfer portal window, the former Southern Illinois Salukis signal caller has notched two starts for UW. Against the Michigan Wolverines and more recently against Iowa. In his start against the Hawkeyes, Simmons was responsible for all three of the Badgers' turnovers, all coming in the first 16 minutes of play.
A pair of interceptions and a backwards pass recovered by Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer put Wisconsin in an early 17-0 deficit. A hole that, in Fickell's words, the Badgers "are just not a team that can overcome."
Regardless of those mistakes, resulting in a 0.8 QBR for Simmons last Saturday, Fickell, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, and quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton appear poised to hand the redshirt senior the keys to the car against Ohio State.
Report: Wisconsin football 'expected to start Hunter Simmons'
According to a report by ESPN's college football senior writer Pete Thamel, Wisconsin "is expected to start Hunter Simmons at quarterback against No. 1 Ohio State." Simmons is set to become the first QB to start three consecutive games for the Badgers this season. He has completed 33 of his 59 pass attempts as a Badger for 329 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.
Following a lower-body injury suffered by preferred starter Billy Edwards Jr. in the season-opener, UW's starting QB has been in question each week. According to Thamel, there is still "no timeline to return" for Edwards.
Danny O'Neil would be the next most likely to start for Wisconsin after Simmons. The San Diego State Aztecs transfer won a competition in fall camp for the preferred backup position, getting the majority of the reps at QB through the first four games of Wisconsin's season due to Edwards' injury. O'Neil has amassed 60 completions on 85 passing attempts for 640 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions during his sophomore season with the Badgers. The Indianapolis native has added another 44 yards on the ground with one rushing touchdown