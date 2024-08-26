All Badgers

Badgers unveil official two-deep depth chart ahead of Week 1

Wisconsin officially has a depth chart.

Tony Liebert

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) goes against linebacker Jake Chaney during a pass blocking drill during the team's final spring practice, which was held on the field north of Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday May 2, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) goes against linebacker Jake Chaney during a pass blocking drill during the team's final spring practice, which was held on the field north of Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday May 2, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.
We are only a few days away from Wisconsin kicking off its 2024 campaign against Western Michigan. That means we also have an official two-deep depth chart to break down before Friday night.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Tyler Van Dyke

Bradyn Locke

RB

Chez Mellusi

Tawee Walker

WR

Bryson Green

Chris Brooks Jr.

WR

Vinny Anthony II

Quincy Burroughs

*OR

CJ Williams

Slot WR

Will Pauling

Trech Kekahuna

TE

Riley Nowakowski

Tucker Ashcraft

LT

Jack Nelson

Barrett Nelson

LG

Joe Brunner

James Durand

C

Jake Renfro

Kerry Kodanko

RG

Joe Huber

JP Benzschawel

RT

Riley Mahlman

Kevin Heywood

There are very few surprises on the offensive side of the ball. It's worth noting that star freshman Kevin Heywood has officially worked his way onto the two-deep, but, Boston College transfer WR Joseph Griffin Jr. is not listed and it looks like Vinny Anthony II and CJ Williams will compete for the WR3 role after Will Pauling and Bryson Green.

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DL

Ben Barten

Elijah Hills

DL

Curt Neal

Cade McDonald

OLB

Darryl Peterson

Aaron Witt

ILB

Jake Chaney

Tackett Curtis

ILB

Jaheim Thomas

Christian Alliegro

OLB

John Pius

Sebastian Cheeks

*OR

Leon Lowry

CB

Ricardo Hallman

Jonas Duclona

*OR

R.J. Delancy III

SS

Hunter Wohler

Austin Brown

FS

Preston Zachman

Kamo'i Latu

CB

Nyzier Fourqurean

R.J. Delancy III

*OR

Xavier Lucas

NB

Max Lofy

Owen Arnett

Defensively, the biggest surprise might be Stephen F. Austin transfer defensive lineman Brandon Lane being left out of the top four at his position. True freshman Xavier Lucas has made his way onto the two-deep, but there are not many other shockers to find.

Special teams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Atticus Betrams

Gavin Meyers

FG

Nathanial Vakos

Gavin Lahm

KO

Gavin Lahm

Gianni Smith

LS

Cayson Pfieffer

Duncan McKinley

H

Gavin Meyers

Atticus Betrams

PR

Tyrell Henry

Trech Kekahuna

KR

Vinny Anthony II

Trech Kekahuna

We will get our first look at the 2024-25 Wisconsin Badgers on Friday as they host Western Michigan at 8 p.m. CT in their first game of the season.

