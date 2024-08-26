Badgers unveil official two-deep depth chart ahead of Week 1
We are only a few days away from Wisconsin kicking off its 2024 campaign against Western Michigan. That means we also have an official two-deep depth chart to break down before Friday night.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Tyler Van Dyke
Bradyn Locke
RB
Chez Mellusi
Tawee Walker
WR
Bryson Green
Chris Brooks Jr.
WR
Vinny Anthony II
Quincy Burroughs
*OR
CJ Williams
Slot WR
Will Pauling
Trech Kekahuna
TE
Riley Nowakowski
Tucker Ashcraft
LT
Jack Nelson
Barrett Nelson
LG
Joe Brunner
James Durand
C
Jake Renfro
Kerry Kodanko
RG
Joe Huber
JP Benzschawel
RT
Riley Mahlman
Kevin Heywood
There are very few surprises on the offensive side of the ball. It's worth noting that star freshman Kevin Heywood has officially worked his way onto the two-deep, but, Boston College transfer WR Joseph Griffin Jr. is not listed and it looks like Vinny Anthony II and CJ Williams will compete for the WR3 role after Will Pauling and Bryson Green.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DL
Ben Barten
Elijah Hills
DL
Curt Neal
Cade McDonald
OLB
Darryl Peterson
Aaron Witt
ILB
Jake Chaney
Tackett Curtis
ILB
Jaheim Thomas
Christian Alliegro
OLB
John Pius
Sebastian Cheeks
*OR
Leon Lowry
CB
Ricardo Hallman
Jonas Duclona
*OR
R.J. Delancy III
SS
Hunter Wohler
Austin Brown
FS
Preston Zachman
Kamo'i Latu
CB
Nyzier Fourqurean
R.J. Delancy III
*OR
Xavier Lucas
NB
Max Lofy
Owen Arnett
Defensively, the biggest surprise might be Stephen F. Austin transfer defensive lineman Brandon Lane being left out of the top four at his position. True freshman Xavier Lucas has made his way onto the two-deep, but there are not many other shockers to find.
Special teams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Atticus Betrams
Gavin Meyers
FG
Nathanial Vakos
Gavin Lahm
KO
Gavin Lahm
Gianni Smith
LS
Cayson Pfieffer
Duncan McKinley
H
Gavin Meyers
Atticus Betrams
PR
Tyrell Henry
Trech Kekahuna
KR
Vinny Anthony II
Trech Kekahuna
We will get our first look at the 2024-25 Wisconsin Badgers on Friday as they host Western Michigan at 8 p.m. CT in their first game of the season.