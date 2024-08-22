Wisconsin will need DL transfers to step up without James Thompson Jr.
Wisconsin's defensive line plans for the 2024 season took a major hit on Wednesday when veteran James Thompson Jr. was reportedly ruled "out indefinitely" due to an upper-body injury. It will now look towards two returning veterans and two new transfers to take on a bigger role this season.
Thompson was the team's most experienced returning player on the defensive line, having played more than 400 snaps last season. Around 60% of his work came along the interior and 40% on the outside, so help will be needed at positions in Wisconsin's 3-4 defense.
Depending on how long Thompson is out, redshirt sophomore Curt Neal and redshirt senior Ben Barten will take on experienced veteran roles after both played nearly 300 snaps last season. Neal is exclusively an interior player, so his role is established. Barten did 28.7% of his work from an end position in 2023, so he could be asked to show some more versatility along the line again this year.
Wisconsin will need to look at a pair of transfers from the FCS ranks for expanded roles in hopes of adding depth to the position. Stephen F. Austin's Brandon Lane played 44.4% of snaps last season along the interior for the Lumberjacks and the other 56.6% at an edge position. Albany transfer Elijah Hills played 77% of his snaps from the interior and will certainly now asked to do more this season.
Fifth-year player Cade McDonald would be the other player on the roster that could see an increased role. He has only played 235 snaps in his career, but the Badgers will need all the help they can get.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and defensive line coach EJ Whitlow like to rotate players at different alignments up front, but it looks like they will now need to get creative with some combination of Neal, Barten, Lane, Hills and McDonald.
Neal likely has the most established role as the starting nose tackle in the defense, while Barten, Lane Hills and maybe McDonald will compete for snaps at the other two positions. The FCS to Big Ten jump can be intimidating, but Lane and Hills will have to quickly settle into important roles in 2024.