Vinny Anthony Looking to Prove NFL Teams Wrong About Perceived Weakness In His Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Vinny Anthony is going to be an underdog to get to the NFL.

He's coming off a senior season where he recorded only 391 yards and one touchdown due to poor quarterback play, and he's trying to rebuild his standing in the eyes of NFL Draft scouts.

He doesn't come in with exceptional size, measuring in at just under six-feet tall and 185 pounds at the Senior Bowl, but he's hoping his performance at the NFL combine will help show teams his athleticism.

Anthony is aware that he's one of the leaner receivers in the draft, and he doesn't want scouts to think that's going to hold him back.

"Just because I'm a skinnier guy doesn't mean that I'm going to shy away from contact or I'm not that strong," Anthony said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I feel like with skinnier receivers, they may assume that he's scared to take a slant or get hit, or he's not willing to block. But I feel like I'm the kind of guy that, I'm willing to block, and I am decently strong. I may be about 185 (pounds), but I pack a punch a little bit."

His box score stats don't accurately measure his strength and blocking ability.

HIs only touchdown this season was a slant over the middle of the field in Week 1 against Miami (OH), and he has nearly 500 snaps of run blocking on tape over the last two seasons for teams to evaluate.

Anthony also found ways to contribute as a ball-carrier and kickoff returner, scoring touchdowns in both facets this season even as the passing game struggled across the board.

His versatility will be key to selling teams on his pro potential.

"I want to showcase that I'm a well-rounded receiver," Anthony said. "I'm a guy that can catch the ball. I'm a guy that can run fast. I hope a team sees that I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field."

He's counting on his performances at Senior Bowl practices and the NFL Scouting Combine will show teams he deserves to hear his name called on draft weekend, or at least earn a contract as an undrafted rookie free agent.

This past season put him behind where he wanted to be at this point in the process, but he has the right mindset and approach to give him the best chance to succeed in the pros.