Badgers WR Vinny Anthony Shares Why He Never Transferred Away From Wisconsin, Despite Team Struggles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In the transfer portal era of college football, it's becoming less and less common for a player to stick with one school for all four (plus) years.

Vinny Anthony was a part of that rare breed for the Wisconsin Badgers.

The former three-star wide receiver out of Louisville went through some challenging seasons at UW that saw plenty of change around him, but he chose to stick it out instead of bailing in the transfer portal.

He was recruited by Paul Chryst in the 2022 class, but the head coach was fired halfway through Anthony's rookie season.

Luke Fickell replaced him and provided some stability at the top, but the new coaching staff has cycled through offensive staff members over the last three season.

At the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Anthony shared why he held on through it all.

In the era of #NIL & transfer portal madness. #Badgers WR Vinny Anthony stayed in Madison ALL 4 years...



He says he just trusted the process. #NFLCombine @TheRealNickOsen pic.twitter.com/3NoynEiq2P — KayRacineTV (@kayracineTV) February 27, 2026

"It shows that I'm loyal to any team," Anthony said. "I've been through four different receivers coaches, three different OCs (offensive coordinators), two different head coaches, and it's been a long process, but I truly trust the process and think it gave me my best opportunity."

It would have been easy for him to leave after his freshman season when the coaches that recruited him all left.

No one would have blamed him if he left after a sophomore season where played all 13 games and started three of them but still only had 10 catches for 99 yards.

Anthony's patience paid off in 2024 when he broke out with 39 catches for 672 yards and four touchdowns, but adversity struck again in 2025 when his production dropped off due to significant quarterback issues on offense.

Vinny Anthony is good at football. pic.twitter.com/HZJCvTVIor — Dillon Graff (@DillonGraff) August 9, 2025

His loyalty to Wisconsin wasn't always the best for his draft stock and professional aspirations, but he believes he has a lot more in the tank to offer NFL teams.

"I wasn't my best version of myself in college," Anthony said. "I think I'll be a better NFL player than a college player in general. I feel like I can definitely improve a lot, and I feel like I have much more in the tank."

He started to show that last month at the Senior Bowl practices, where he made some impressive plays during one-on-one drills in front of scouts.

Now he's trying to boost his NFL Draft stock even more at the NFL combine, where he hopes his athleticism can help him stand out among his peers.