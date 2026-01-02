The quarterback position was a clear failure in 2025. Between injuries and substandard play, Wisconsin didn't have a single player hit 700 passing yards, and as a team, they ranked 130th of 134 FBS teams in passing yards per game.

As a result, the Badgers pass catching corps had a severely underwhelming season from a statistical standpoint.

Vinny Anthony was fresh off a breakout 2024 season and seemingly slated to star in a new-look Badgers offense in 2025, but he couldn't overcome the deflated pass-game numbers.

Still, his talent shined through enough to earn an invitation to the Panini Senior Bowl.

Officially Accepted!



WR Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) from @BadgerFootball is headed to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl 🔥#TheDraftStartsInMobile #WherePlayersPlay pic.twitter.com/StJefDiFtC — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 2, 2026

Vinny Anthony headed to Senior Bowl despite letdown 2025 season

Anthony wasn't able to duplicate his 39 receptions and 672 receiving yards from 2024, but he still maintained his role as one of Wisconsin's most impressive playmakers.

He caught 31 passes for 391 yards and a touchdown while also adding 27 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also served as Wisconsin's top kick returner, and his 27.9 yards per return ranked fifth in the country. He had one kick return touchdown.

Air Vinny ✈️



The 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟒 to record a receiving, rushing, and kick return touchdown in one season.



Oh yeah, he’s also the only player in the country to do so this season.🔥 pic.twitter.com/q0E09McaKo — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 16, 2025

His efficiency and ability to produce in a subpar offense awarded him a spot at the Senior Bowl, which is arguably college football's most prestigious all-star game. It's the longest continually running all-star game in football and has featured some of the NFL's biggest stars.

Anthony will have the opportunity to test his mettle against some of the best NFL prospects in the 2026 class in a practice setting before playing in the all-star game itself Jan. 31.

NFL scouts and executives will be watching throughout the whole week.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:Empty heading