Wisconsin Badgers fans happy to see UW-Madison chancellor Jennifer Mnookin leave for new job
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will soon have new leadership, and fans of Wisconsin Badgers athletics are welcoming the change with open arms.
UW-Madison chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is leaving to take over as president of Columbia University, leaving Wisconsin to find a new replacement to run the university.
As chancellor, Mnookin was the boss of athletic director Chris McIntosh and was directly involved in hiring him in 2021.
He, in turn, hired Luke Fickell a year later, and the three have been inextricably tied together for the current direction of the football program.
Some Badgers fans directed the blame for the recent on-field struggles toward her, as the person who hired the athletic director and had the power to fire him.
She stuck by McIntosh and Fickell as the losing continued in 2025 and was even booed for it at halftime of a game.
Now that Mnookin is officially leaving, many of those same Wisconsin fans were celebrating on social media.
The new chancellor isn't going to come in and start making changes to the athletic department or coaching staffs right away, but that person isn't going to have the same ties to McIntosh and Fickell that Mnookin did.
It will be more of a clean slate for them to prove that they deserve to continue in their respective roles.
Their new boss likely won't bring the same pre-existing loyalty as the old one.
