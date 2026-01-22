6 Wisconsin Badgers will compete in college football all-star games in front of NFL scouts

The end of January means the beginning of the college football all-star circuit, and the Wisconsin Badgers will be well-represented at the events designed for NFL Draft evaluation.

Six Wisconsin graduates will get the chance to boost their draft stock in front of NFL scouts, and it's possible more could still be added as players from other teams drop out for various reasons.

American Bowl (1)

CB Ricardo Hallman

Hallman will get the first opportunity to show what he can do, with the first-ever American Bowl kicking off Thursday night in Florida. It's viewed as the successor to the defunct NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

He didn't have the kind of production he was hoping for in his final two seasons with the Badgers, but Hallman will be looking to show scouts that he is still the play-maker who led the nation with seven interceptions in 2023.

If he performs well in this game, he would be a strong candidate to get called up to one of the subsequent all-star games.

Good luck to @ricardohallman6 in the American Bowl!



📆 Thursday, Jan. 22

⏰ 7 PM CT

📺 NFL Network#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/gbvekTO3Mk — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 22, 2026

East-West Shrine Bowl (4)

SS Austin Brown

OT Riley Mahlman

EDGE Mason Reiger

TE Lance Mason

Lance Mason first participated in the Hula Bowl, which helped him get added to the East-West Shrine Bowl to join three of his Wisconsin teammates.

Mason Reiger emerged as a breakout pass rusher this season who will look to ride that momentum into the pre-draft process and show NFL scouts that he can be a reliable pass rusher at the next level who has moved past his previous injury concerns.

Riley Mahlman came into the season as one of the Badgers top draft prospects, but it took him awhile to settle in after he switched from right tackle to left tackle one game into the season. Continuing to demonstrate that versatility will help his draft stock even more.

Austin Brown also has versatility as a strong safety and slot cornerback, but he wasn't consistent enough this past season to look like an NFL Draft pick. He can start to improve that with this game.

Senior Bowl (1)

WR Vinny Anthony

Standout performers from the Shrine Bowl sometimes get added to the Senior Bowl rosters, but for now, Vinny Anthony is Wisconsin's only representative.

His receiving numbers dropped off this season, but that was mostly to blame on the overall offensive struggles and not an individual drop off from Anthony.

Still, it leaves him something to prove at the Senior Bowl, with an opportunity to remind NFL scouts what type of play-maker he can be at the next level.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: