Barry Alvarez Caught Off Guard by Chris McIntosh Departure: 'That's His Business'

In a seismic shakeup at the top of the Wisconsin athletics department, athletic director Chris McIntosh recently announced his departure from the role to join the Big Ten conference in an administrative capacity.

Wisconsin legend Barry Alvarez was just as surprised as anybody.

Appearing on Wilde and Tausch on ESPN Madison on Wednesday, April 15, the former Badgers' football coach and athletic director gave his take on the massive news.

“I found out probably when the rest of the public found out. Mac called me later that day after it had been announced. I was surprised like everyone else, why wouldn't you be surprised? Who would anticipate that move?"

It's safe to say McIntosh kept his impending departure close to his chest. There weren't any whispers or rumblings of turnover within the athletic department — in one fell swoop, he had resigned, effective immediately, and that was that.

Alvarez was also asked, point blank, why McIntosh would leave Madison for a role with the Big Ten. He appeared just as dumbfounded as the rest of the public:

"That’s a good question, only he can answer that. Are you not happy?" he replied. "I don’t know, those are only things he can answer. That’s his business.”

Trouble in Wisconsin's Athletic Department?

Former Wisconsin Badgers athletic director and football head coach Barry Alvarez. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

These are some illuminating comments from Alvarez, some of which have several troubling implications.

First of all, it's alarming that Alvarez had no idea McIntosh was planning to jump ship. For one, Alvarez is Wisconsin athletics; his name is synonymous with Wisconsin football and everything the program — and athletic department as a whole — was built upon. If something that significant, like the departure of the athletic director, was imminent, it's shocking Alvarez wasn't privy to that information.

What's more, McIntosh is practically Alvarez's protégé. McIntosh was an All-American offensive tackle on two of Alvarez' best teams that won back-to-back Big Ten and Rose Bowl titles. When Alvarez stepped down as athletic director in 2021, McIntosh was handed the job as Alvarez' hand-picked successor-in-waiting.

It's safe to say that their relationship has changed since then.

Despite the history between the two, Alvarez was rather dry when speaking about his departure:

“I’m not disappointed that he left, that’s his choice," he said.

It appears that the relationship between the two Badger greats has soured. But that's not the only alarming takeaway from Alvarez' comments.

What's going on behind the scenes in the athletic department that compelled McIntosh, a Wisconsin alum and legend in his own right, to call it quits after five years? The department, especially the football program, has lagged behind its peers with regards to funding, alumni relations and a whole host of issues. Why wouldn't McIntosh want to finish what he started?

Alvarez' comments point to some troubling issues behind closed doors for Wisconsin athletics. Yes, this is a top-tier athletic director gig, but it doesn't appear to be for the faint of heart.