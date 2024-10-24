Barry Alvarez: Wisconsin should compete with 'anybody in the country'
Wisconsin welcomes No. 3 Penn State to Camp Randall Stadium in its biggest game against a Big Ten opponent this season on Saturday and former Badgers' head coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez thinks the Badgers will give the Nittany Lions everything they can handle.
"They're solid on both sides of the ball, they're not lopsided," Alvarez said of the Badgers. "They're not a one-dimensional team. They're not just good offensively and hang on, because their defense isn't any good. Their defense is really good. Their offense has really come along. They can run it. They can throw it and the kicking game is good."
Quarterback Braedyn Locke has settled in as the leader of the Badgers' offense and running back Tawee Walker has emerged as a true workhorse. After taking down Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers by a combined score of 117-16, they will have a huge step in competition this week against the Nittany Lions.
"I just think we're a well-balanced team and you better be well-balanced to be able to beat us," Alvarez said on ESPN Madison radio. "I don't care who we play. You look at anybody in the country. I don't care who we play. We should be able to walk on the field and compete with them and have a chance to win."
Wisconsin looks like a different team than the one that lost 42-10 to Alabama in Week 3, or the one that blew a 21-10 halftime lead against USC two weeks later.
As 6.5-point underdogs this week against Penn State, it will be an opportunity for Luke Fickell to pick up his first ranked win as head coach of Wisconsin. Penn State has looked vulnerable this season against USC, Illinois and even Bowling Green. A victory over the Nittany Lions could mark the unofficial start to the new era of Badgers football.