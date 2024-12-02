Big Ten power rankings: Where does Wisconsin slot in following loss to Minnesota
The regular season of college football is now complete - outside of the Army-Navy game - meaning we have arrived at championship week.
As has been the norm this year, things got wild once again during Week 14, and that included within the Big Ten.
Ohio State, who was on track to face Oregon in the conference title game, was defeated by rival Michigan in a game that featured more fireworks after it ended than during it. The loss likely did not knock the Buckeyes from the 12-team College Football Playoff, but it definitely dropped them in the conference power rankings.
Here is a look at the Big Ten power rankings following Week 14:
1. Oregon (12-0, 9-0)
2. Penn State (11-1, 8-1)
3. Ohio State (10-2, 7-2)
4. Indiana (11-1, 8-1)
5. Illinois (9-3, 6-3)
6. Michigan (7-5, 5-4)
7. Iowa (8-4, 6-3)
8. Minnesota (7-5, 5-4)
9. Washington (6-6, 4-5)
10. Rutgers (7-5, 4-5)
11. USC (6-6, 4-5)
12. Nebraska (6-6, 3-6)
13. UCLA (5-7, 3-6)
14. Wisconsin (5-7, 3-6)
15. Michigan State (5-7, 3-6)
16. Northwestern (4-8, 2-7)
17. Maryland (4-8, 1-8)
18. Purdue (1-11, 0-9)
Ohio State stays ahead of Indiana despite recent loss
It is hard to jump Indiana over Ohio State after we all saw what the Buckeyes did to the Hoosiers just weeks ago. Plus, the annual Ohio State-Michigan game always has an interesting result regardless of the spread or records.
Really, the only easy position within the league is at the top. Oregon dominated, going 7-0 at home and winning all five road games. The Ducks outscored the opposition 422-194 overall and 312-132 in the league.
Other than a 32-31 victory over Ohio State, only Wisconsin stayed within fighting distance, as the Badgers lost in November, 16-13. Oregon did have to fend off Idaho in Week 1 (24-14) and escaped vs. Boise State (37-34), who they could see again in the CFP.