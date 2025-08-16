Big Ten mulling idea that would make it easier for Wisconsin Badgers to make College Football Playoff
The Big Ten is interested in making it easier for teams like the Wisconsin Badgers to make the College Football Playoff.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the conference is exploring the idea of an expanded CFP that would include 24 or 28 teams, including seven automatic bids for the Big Ten (and seven more for the SEC).
The increased number of playoff spots would come with the elimination of the conference title game, since so many teams would make the tournament anyway.
The playoff would be five rounds, so the schedule would need the extra week anyway.
Seven automatic bids for the Big Ten would mean Wisconsin would just have to finish as a Top 7 team in the conference to make the playoffs, and the Badgers could still also make it as an at-large team.
Under that structure, the team would have qualified for the playoff in 2023, Luke Fickell's first season.
Critics argue it diminishes the accomplishment of making it to the postseason, and it makes regular season games mean less if more than a third of the conference will advance anyway.
Still, it could create the opportunity for more Cinderella stories, where a team overcomes some early season struggles to go on a deep playoff run.
The reports indicate this idea is in the very early stages and isn't yet being formally proposed. But it does signal what kind of path conference leaders are looking toward, which could be good news for the Badgers.