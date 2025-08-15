T.J. Watt reveals how Aaron Rodgers is helping him improve at Steelers training camp
T.J. Watt hasn't gotten to practice against many quarterbacks with the Pittsburgh Steelers as talented as Aaron Rodgers.
The former Wisconsin Badgers pass rusher is appreciating going up against a future Hall of Famer and another legendary athlete with Wisconsin ties.
He talked to Steelers TV reporter Missi Matthews about how he's being pushed by Rodgers every day at practice.
"It’s huge," Watt said. "From snap count things, to pre-snap communication, to holding your disguises, to the no-look passes, it’s a challenge each and every day, and I think it's the ultimate ‘iron sharpens iron’ concept."
Watt also noted Rodgers' ability to trash talk back at the defense in practice, helping fuel the friendly competition between each side of the ball.
The two only faced each other on the field twice prior to becoming teammates.
Watt sacked Rodgers twice when the Steelers played the Green Bay Packers back in 2021, but he was unable to take down the passer when he started for the Jets last season. He did land a couple of QB hits, though.
Now, he's hoping the veteran quarterback can bring some his passing magic to Pittsburgh and help Watt win a playoff game for the first time in his career.