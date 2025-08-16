WATCH: Wisconsin Badgers 4-star RB commit rips off 90-yard TD run in season-opener
Wisconsin Badgers' class of 2026 commits are beginning their senior seasons of high school football, and one of their highest-rated recruits started off with a bang.
Four-star running back Amari Latimer took the field for Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia, and he ripped off a much-needed touchdown run in the second half.
He took the shotgun handoff from his quarterback, cut up field, slipped through the arms of the safety and out-ran the other 21 players on the field. 90-yards later, his Sandy Creek Patriots had the lead.
Latimer started his senior season with a 28-21 victory and looked the part as a top running back recruit in the country.
Rivals and ESPN have him as a four-star recruit and among the Top 20 running backs in the nation. 247Sports is lower on him as a three-star and the 30th ranked RB.
He committed to Wisconsin over offers from some of the top teams in college football including Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Oregon, among others.
It helped that the Badgers landed his brother, Geimere Latimer, in the transfer portal this offseason, and he's expected to play a significant role in the Wisconsin secondary.
Highlights like these from the younger Latimer will only make Badgers fans more and more excited for the star running back to come to Madison.