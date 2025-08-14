Top options for Wisconsin Badgers to replace injured tight end Tucker Ashcraft
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft was on crutches after suffering a lower body injury earlier this week at fall camp practice.
UW officials said he will be out for the remainder of fall camp, but they didn't have an update on his status for Week 1 against Miami (OH).
Ashcraft was set to the starting tight end in Jeff Grimes' offense, but the Badgers have some alternative options getting first-ream reps in his place.
Lance Mason
The transfer from FCS Missouri State has been lining in up a different tight end role from Ashcraft. Mason is more of a "move TE" off the line of scrimmage who can also line up in the slot, the backfield or out wide.
Ashcraft was more of an in-line tight end for his blocking abilitiy. That's not Mason's strength, but his upside as a receiver could make it advantageous to use him in that role more on play action and obvious passing situations, if the No. 1 option is sidelined.
In all likelihood, Mason's role will likely stay the same, and a different style of tight end will plug in Ashcraft's place.
Grant Stec
The second-year tight end started getting first-team opportunities this past spring, and he's only getting more reps with Ashcraft's absence.
The former four-star recruit redshirted his freshman year but looks primed to emerge in a bigger role in 2025.
He's listed at 6-foot-6, 258 pounds and offers a big-bodied target over the middle of the field with plenty of strength for blocking in-line, but he still has a lot to prove this season.
Jackson Acker
Acker has primarily been a running back and fullback throughout his Badgers career, but he's making the transition to tight end and has the versatility to lineup in multple spots across the offense.
With Ashcraft sidelined, Acker could be pressed into more of the in-line tight end role. He'll also see time at fullback and could carry the ball in short-yardage situations, so Grimes might prefer a replacement who can be dedicated to the in-line role more full time.
Tyler Jansey
The same situation is true for Jansey, a redshirt sophomore fullback who also lines up at the tight end position.
He only recently converted from inside linebacker, so he has more to learn on the offensive side of the ball, but he started getting some first-team reps following Ashcraft's injury.
Jansey is more adept as a blocker and ball carrier at this point, but he should get more comfortable in the role as he gets more reps.