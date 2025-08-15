All Badgers

WATCH: Hunter Wohler makes diving pass breakup against Packers in Colts joint training camp practice

Wisconsin Badgers seventh-round pick Hunter Wohler keeps giving the Indianapolis Colts more evidence he deserves to stick on the 53-man roster.

Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Hunter Wohler is having himself a strong training camp for the Indianapolis Colts.

The former Wisconsin Badgers safety led his team in tackles for their first preseason game against against the Baltimore Ravens, and now he's standing out in Colts' joint practices with the Green Bay Packers.

On Thursday, the team posted a clip on social media of Wohler making a diving pass breakup against home-state team.

Wohler's reaction to the play made it clear he was disappointed to not have made the interception on the play.

He couldn't hang on through a lot of contact from both the receiver and his fellow defensive back.

The seventh-round rookie keeps giving the Colts more evidence he deserves to stick on the 53-man roster.

He's competing with former late-round picks Daniel Scott and Rodney Thomas II.

Wohler is lining up all over the defense in Indianapolis, showing his ability to cover and stop the run from multiple positions.

He was also heavily featured on the Colts' special teams in the first preseason game, which will be a key factor in him sticking on the roster as a backup.

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

