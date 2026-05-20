Three Badgers Whose Jobs Could be On the Line in Fall Camp

Fall camp is still several months out, but it's never too early to take a look at a handful of position battles set to unfold under the August sun.

Summer workouts are the next stage of the offseason on tap for Badgers players, but soon enough, they'll don their helmets and pads and take to the practice field once again.

Spring practice gave us a pretty good estimation of how Wisconsin's depth chart is going to look, but there's still a few key spots that have yet to be determined and with them, a handful of corresponding position battles to unfold.

Here's three Badgers whose jobs will be on the line come fall camp:

1. QB Deuce Adams

Wisconsin quarterback Deuce Adams. | Christian Borman

The politics of signing two quarterbacks out of the transfer portal are interesting, because obviously, only one can start. And in most cases, it's clear who that starter is. As soon as Wisconsin signed Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph, it was clear he was QB1.



Still, Louisville transfer Deuce Adams elected to come to Madison as well, understanding he was in line for a backup role in year one. What he didn't sign up for? Potentially being the third-string quarterback, which looks like a legitimate possibility given the rapid ascension of true freshman Ryan Hopkins.



The battle for the QB2 gig should be one of the most intense and entertaining to watch during fall camp. Adams knew he would be a backup in Madison, but he likely wasn't planning on being a reserve. Nonetheless, that's what he's staring down the barrel of.

2. CB Eric Fletcher

Wisconsin cornerback Eric Fletcher. | Christian Borman.

When Fletcher transferred to Wisconsin this offseason, he immediately become one of the most experienced cornerbacks in the room. With 301 career snaps, he looked primed to slot in next to Javan Robinson as the Badgers' second starting cornerback. That's not how things have unfolded thus far.



Fletcher battled an injury throughout spring camp that limited his involvement. But it also opened the door for redshirt freshman corner Jai'mier Scott to get involved, and he was one of the biggest eyebrow-raisers of the spring. The staff gushed over Scott's talent and potential throughout camp, and he's pushing for a starting role. Fall camp will be a critical battle between Fletcher and Scott for the CB2 role.

3. OLB Tyreese Fearbry

Former Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Tyreese Fearbry. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Fearbry is tentatively penciled in as a starter next to Sebastian Cheeks at the moment. The staff likes his athleticism and physical tools, but he also hasn't actually proved to be a viable starter yet in Madison. Last season, he notched seven tackles and one sack across 73 snaps, and his most memorable moment was when he was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Iowa before the game even began.



What's more, there's plenty of players behind him chomping at the bit for more reps. Rising sophomore Nick Clayton could have the highest upside in the room with his natural get-off and pass-rushing ability. A couple larger, edge-setting outside backers Michael Garner and Justus Boone are each seniors as well, hungry to make an impact. D-III transfer Liam Danitz rapidly improved this spring, according to outside backers coach Matt Mitchell. Long story short, there's plenty of players who will be pushing for snaps at outside backer; Fearbry has to hold his ground this fall.