Bowl projections: Will Wisconsin reach 23 straight postseason appearances?
Wisconsin was off last week, but that doesn't mean its bowl game projections stayed the same. The Badgers are just one win away from officially claiming bowl eligibility for the 23rd year in a row, and experts think they'll be playing in the postseason this winter. A win this week against No. 1-ranked Oregon would completely change the outlook, but for now, it seems like a late December trip to New York might be the most likely scenario.
Action Network: Music City Bowl vs. LSU (Dec. 30)
Brett McMurphy is the lone dissenter to the NYC idea. He projects Wisconsin to play in Nashville against LSU. The Badgers lost to the Tigers in last year's ReliaQuest Bowl, and a two-game losing streak from this year's LSU team makes a rematch realistic.
ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Georgia Tech (Dec. 28)
The most common projection for the Badgers is the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium. Wisconsin has played in the event only one time and it was a 35-3 blowout win over Miami (FL) in 2018. The game has a tie-in with the Big Ten and ACC, so Kyle Bonagura thinks they will face Georgia Tech.
ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse
Wisconsin has not faced Syracuse since 1997. The Orange are led by Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord and they have an exciting offense under first-year head coach Fran Brown. A late December game in New York might not be a thrilling matchup, but Syracuse would present a lot of challenges. That's who Mark Schlabach projects as the Badgers' opponent.
247Sports: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
The Badgers will face Pittsburgh in Ireland to kick off the 2027 college football season, but Brad Crawford thinks the two teams could play at Yankee Stadium to finish the 2024 season. The last time the programs faced off was in 1967. Head coach Pat Narduzzi has the Panthers out-performing expectations with freshman quarterback Eli Holstein this year.