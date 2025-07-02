Bret Bielema compares Illinois edge rusher to Wisconsin Badgers legend J.J. Watt
It's almost sacrilegious to compare any current college football player to Wisconsin Badgers legend J.J. Watt. It's a high bar to clear.
Former Badgers coach Bret Bielema knows first-hand from coaching Watt, and he still went so far as to compare one of his current Illinois player to the future Hall of Famer.
During an interview on the See Ball Get Ball podcast with David Pollack, Bielema said Illini edge rusher Gabe Jacas has shades of the eldest Watt brother.
"Gabe reminds me a lot of times of J.J. Watt," Bielema said. "J.J. was a standout defensive end and Gabe plays on his feet, but he when he was in a three-point stance last year, he was the most productive player in college football in the reps that he had there. Really excited about what he is. I know the next level of things is gonna be special."
Jacas had eight sacks, three forced fumbles and 13 tackles for loss last year in his junior season.
For comparison, Watt had seven sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his junior year before declaring for the NFL Draft. He did not record any forced fumbles, but he had an interception and nine pass breakups.
Bielema wasn't saying the two were equal, just that his "grown man strength" had some similarities to Watt.
Still, it's a very high compliment from the coach who's more qualified than anyone to make the comparison.
The Badgers will get to see how close Jacas is to Watt when the Illini come to Camp Randall Stadium on November 22 for their second-to-last game of the regular season.