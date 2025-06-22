All Badgers

Will any running back ever come close to Ron Dayne's rushing record ever again?

In the modern college football landscape, it's hard to envision another running back having the same kind of longevity that Ron Dayne had for the Wisconsin Badgers.

University of Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne is all smiles during a ceremony honoring the season and his record run at the end of the victory over Iowa on Nov. 13, 1999, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Behind, Chris McIntosh and coach Barry Alvarez applaud his efforts.
Ron Dayne should still hold the NCAA record for most career rushing yards, even though Donnel Pumphrey technically set a new high mark in 2016.

Almost a decade later, it feels like no other running back will ever come close again in college football.

ESPN college football reporter Chris Low included the record as an honorable mention on his list of the sports' 10 most unbreakable records.

With 6,405 yards in 54 games, San Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey broke Ron Dayne's NCAA career rushing record in 2016. Dayne had 6,397 in 43 games at Wisconsin. It's hard to imagine a player putting up those numbers -- and taking the beating a running back does -- and staying four years in the current climate of college football to make a run at Pumphrey's record.

Chris Low, ESPN

Pumphrey had eight more rushing yards than Dayne but needed 11 more games to reach the mark. Most notably, Danye's rushing yards in bowl games did not count towards his total, but Pumphrey's bowl games are included in his record.

If you subtract Pumphrey's bowls or add in Dayne's, the record would still belong to the Badgers running back.

Dayne averaged 148.8 rushing yards per game across his college career. Pumphrey averaged 118.6. To be fair the San Diego State rusher averaged more yards per carry (6.0) than Dayne (5.7).

But in the modern college football landscape, running backs that talented don't typically stay in college for all four years, so it's hard to envision another rusher reaching the same volume as these two stars.

