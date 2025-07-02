Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman named to preseason All-American, All-Big Ten teams
All-American and All-Conference lists don't feel complete without including a Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman.
The latest to earn the honors is right tackle Riley Mahlman, who was named preseason first-team All-Big Ten and fourth-team All-American by Athlon Sports.
He's been a mainstay for the Badgers at right tackle over the past two seasons, and he's one of PFF's highest-graded returning tackles in the Big Ten this season.
They charted him with only two sacks and three quarterback hits given up on 405 pass blocking snaps last year, including only three penalties against him.
He has a shot to be a Day 2 pick in next year's NFL Draft if he puts together another strong season, and this recognition from Athlon Sports is an early recognition of his ability.
At 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, he is an imposing force on the field who stands out for more than just his massive size.