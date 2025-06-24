Camp Randall Stadium one of the 'Toughest Places to Play' in EA Sports College Football 26
The University of Wisconsin football program received love from one of the video game industry's hottest franchises.
EA Sports College Football 2026 comes out next month, and EA Sports unveiled Tuesday its "Toughest Places to Play" for this latest installment of the game series. Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium ranks No. 15 in the nation in this category and is one of seven Big Ten venues on the list.
LSU's Tiger Stadium ranks No. 1, followed by Penn State's Beaver Stadium, Ohio State's Ohio State ("The Horseshoe"), Georgia's Sanford Stadium and Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium to round out the top five in the game.
Other Big Ten stadiums rated in EA Sports' Top 25 "Toughest Places to Play" include Oregon's Autzen Stadium (at No. 9), Michigan's Michigan Stadium (No. 10), Iowa's Kinnick Stadium (No. 19) and Michigan State's Spartan Stadium (No. 24).
In actual real life, the Badgers will play at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 13 against the Crimson Tide, at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 4 against the Wolverines, and at Autzen Stadium against the Ducks on Oct. 25.
EA Sports College Football 26 is available for preorder on two consoles: Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is set to launch July 10, though fans may have early access if they buy the upgraded Deluxe version of the game or purchase the "MVP Bundle" that also includes Madden NFL 26.
