Which remaining Wisconsin Badgers 2026 offensive targets to watch after official visits
The first wave of summer commitments have hit for the University of Wisconsin football program, but the Badgers are in waiting mode for a few key recruits.
Wisconsin currently has 13 scholarship players who have announced their verbal commitments to the program for the 2026 class, along with one walk-on (Green Bay Bay Port's Aiden Dirksen). Eight (seven plus Dirksen) have come since summer official visits began the weekend of May 29-June 1.
But the Badgers still have positions of need on offense to fill out for this recruiting cycle, and they've brought in some notable prep standouts in recent weeks. A couple have returned for multiple visits. Here's who to watch going forward as the summer days go forth.
Running back Amari Latimer (Tyrone Sandy Creek, Georgia)
Latimer, nearly a consensus four-star recruit, took an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of May 29-June 1. He was the lone running back to do so, based on which recruits we know made said official visits.
Latimer, who has a brother at Wisconsin in transfer cornerback Geimere Latimer II, returned to Madison the following weekend for an unofficial visit. He appears to have made a visit to Georgia Tech thereafter, based on his Instagram account.
Wide receiver Jayden Petit (Naples St. John Neumann, Florida)
Petit's another four-star recruit who's been to Madison multiple times in the last month. In fact, the receiver has taken three unofficial visits and one official visit to Wisconsin since mid-March. The Badgers would love to pair him with their two current wide receiver commits in Tayshon Bardo (Mishawaka Penn, Indiana) and Zion Legree (Destin, Florida).
Petit's official visit came during the weekend of May 29-June 1, and he most recently returned early last week. He also has taken official visits to Wisconsin, Oklahoma and North Carolina this month, and was scheduled to take one to Missouri this past weekend. He told Wisconsin Badgers On SI there was one unscheduled one forthcoming to Florida during the season.
But the rapport between the Badgers and Petit was seen in realtime during his most recent trip to Madison. He hung out with wide receivers Eugene Hilton Jr. and Kyan Berry-Johnson in the north end zone of the stadium, and he chopped it up with wide receivers coach Jordan Reid.
"Coach Reid is probably one of the coaches that I have the biggest relationship with, like the strongest relationship with as for receiver coaches," Petit said last week.
Offensive lineman Kamari Blair (Clarksville Kirkwood, Tennessee)
Wisconsin currently has two offensive linemen in its 2026 class in Benjamin Novak (Merrillville Andrean, Indiana) and Maddox Cochrane (Richmond Benedictine College Prep, Virginia). It hosted Blair the weekend of May 29-June 1.
"It was beautiful," Blair told Wisconsin Badgers On SI earlier this month. "The whole city, the hotel, all the hanging out with the players and the coaches. It was all put together really well."
Blair's also received substantial SEC interest, and his Instagram profile shows visits to South Carolina, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Offensive lineman Wilson Zierer (Rabun-Gap Nacoochee, Georgia)
Zierer, a four-star recruit like Blair, took an unofficial visit between the first and second weekends of summer official visits. He's taken other trips to Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan and Alabama since mid-May, according to his Instagram profile.
