Wisconsin hasn't faced Barry Odom as the head coach of Purdue; the last time the Badgers took on the Boilermakers, Ryan Walters was the head coach in West Lafayette.

Still, the Badgers coaching staff has multiple ties to Odom, who is in his second season at Purdue. His career as a head coach includes four mediocre years at Missouri before two stellar seasons at UNLV. But like almost every head coach at the Power Four level, he had to work his way up, also spending time as the defensive coordinator at Memphis, Missouri and Arkansas.

During those years, he crossed paths with two key members of Wisconsin's coaching staff: cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton.

“Their corners coach, Robert Steeples, I recruited and coached. Not only at Missouri but at Memphis. He’s a really good coach. Kenny Guiton is their quarterbacks coach, he and I worked together at Arkansas. I know what kinda coaches those guys are, and they’ll have their team ready to respond from last week’s game," Odom said at his weekly presser.

Wisconsin's ties to Odom

Wisconsin quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton (middle). | Christian Borman.

Odom recruited Steeples to Missouri when he was on staff with the Tigers, and he also coached the corner at Memphis later on. Meanwhile, the head coach used to be on the same staff as Guiton in Fayetteville when they both coached the Razorbacks, overlapping in 2021 and 2022.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Odom wore several hats on the Arkansas staff, including associate head coach, defensive coordinator and safeties coach — as a defensive staffer, he likely never game-planned directly with Guiton, who coached the Hogs' wide receivers. Still, there should be plenty of familiarity there in terms of coaching style.

That part that jumps out the most about Odom name-dropping the Wisconsin coaches he used to work with isn't necessarily the history he has with Guiton and Steeples, it's the reverence with which he talks about them. The line "I know what kinda coaches those guys are, and they'll have their team ready to respond" is a telling one; clearly, Odom thinks highly of their character and ability to be leaders of men.

The Badgers have done a good job responding to adversity this season. After each loss they've suffered, they've bounced back, not just with a win but with an emphatic victory. The same couldn't be said about last season, when they suffered six straight losses at one point from September to October.

Wisconsin will need yet another bounce-back performance Saturday in West Lafayette. Odom knows the Badgers are more than capable.

Can the Badgers glean anything from their connections to Odom?

Surely, Steeples and Guiton's brains were picked this week about their past experiences with Odom; again, this staff has yet to face Purdue's second-year head coach. But given the relative lack of proximity (Odom and Guiton coached on different sides of the ball at Arkansas, Steeples and Odom had a player-coach relationship) there might not be too much intel to pass along.

What could be useful is Guiton and Steeples' knowledge of Odom's tendencies, particularly from Steeples who played in his defense. His general philosophy, his aggressiveness; traits like that could help the Badgers devise a game-plan.