After a catastrophic 24-21 loss at Maryland, Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3) remains on the road for a Week 12 matchup against Purdue (3-7, 2-5) in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers have lost four straight games and are already out of bowl contention, but the Badgers learned the hard way last week that winning on the road in the Big Ten is never a given.

Ahead of Saturday's contest, here are five players on Barry Odom's squad Wisconsin fans should know.

Ryan Browne, Quarterback

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite uneven results in 2025, Browne retained the starting job for the Boilermakers entering 2026 and has shown some improvement. The fourth-year signal-caller has completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,418 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions across 10 games this fall.

After opening the campaign with three consecutive 300-yard passing performances, Browne has yet to reach that mark again. Last week at Iowa, he completed 14 of 23 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Browne boasts prototypical size at 6'4" and 225 pounds and possesses arm talent, but consistency remains an issue. His 14 big-time throws rank third in the Big Ten, per PFF, while his 17 turnover-worthy plays are the most in the conference by a margin of five, illustrating the highs and lows of his game. Browne isn't exactly entering Saturday's matchup on a hot streak, but Wisconsin's inconsistent pass defense and injury-depleted secondary can ill afford to let Purdue's QB1 establish a rhythm.

Fame Ijeboi, Running Back

Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Browne, Ijeboi got off to a fast start this season, rushing for 248 yards and six touchdowns through Purdue's first three games before slowing down deeper into Big Ten play. Overall, the running back has handled a conference-high 175 carries for 684 yards (3.9 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.

He erupted for 195 yards and three scores on 31 carries (6.3 YPC) in Week 6 against Minnesota, his former team, but has since been held to a combined 135 yards on 58 carries (2.3 YPC) across his last four outings.

In addition to a hefty workload on the ground, Ijeboi has caught passes in nine of 10 games, totaling 25 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. The junior is elusive in space, with his 54 missed tackles forced leading the Big Ten and ranking fifth nationally, per PFF. Poor offensive line play has contributed to his inconsistent production, and Wisconsin boasts a formidable run defense, but Ijeboi remains a focal point of the Boilermakers' offense and a player the Badgers must be prepared to contain.

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Asaad Waseem, Wide Receiver

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Asaad Waseem | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On his third team in four seasons, Waseem has emerged as the Boilermakers' top receiving threat. The Florida native turned in a productive 2025 campaign at FAU, recording 66 receptions for 699 yards and five touchdowns, but has showcased greater explosiveness since joining Purdue.

Through 10 games, he's hauled in a team-high 49 receptions for 802 yards and a touchdown. Waseem has eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times this season, narrowly missing a fourth with six catches for 93 yards last week at Iowa.

At 5'11" and 185 pounds, Waseem isn't an imposing physical presence, but he has reliable hands and the speed to threaten defenses both underneath and over the top. With Wisconsin's secondary already battered by injuries, Waseem is capable of exploiting potential absences and making the Badgers pay with big plays.

Jeremy Lewis, EDGE

On a Purdue defense surrendering 31.9 points and a conference-worst 417.3 yards per game, standouts have been few and far between. Lewis' traditional statistics don't necessarily jump off the page, as the junior has recorded 27 tackles (eight solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass deflection. However, some more advanced metrics paint a more favorable picture of his contributions. Lewis leads the Boilermakers with a 78.8 PFF overall grade and has generated a team-high 20 pressures.

A former JUCO star, Lewis displays good burst as a pass rusher and has shown discipline against the run. He may be better suited for a situational role on a more talented defense, but Purdue's struggles have thrust him into a prominent position with limited support around him. Wisconsin's pass protection had been relatively steady for much of the season before surrendering four sacks against Maryland. With lingering personnel questions along the offensive line, Lewis could find opportunities to pressure the quarterback Saturday, regardless of who's under center.

Jojo Hayden, Linebacker

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jojo Hayden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the second level, Hayden has been a staple of Purdue's defense throughout the fall. The Illinois transfer leads the Boilermakers with 76 tackles (23 solo) while adding two tackles for loss and two interceptions. He's recorded double-digit tackles in two of his last three appearances and three times overall this season. The senior's 70.9 PFF overall grade ranks third on the defense.

Hayden is a physical presence who isn't afraid to get involved in the trenches, though he lacks top-end speed and has limitations in pass coverage. Whether Wisconsin attacks the middle of the field through the air or on the ground, Hayden figures to be heavily involved in the action Saturday.