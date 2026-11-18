There's been progress on the offensive side of the ball for the Wisconsin Badgers, but still many things to be addressed. The running game has not been as effective as expected and Coach Luke Fickell would like to see some improvement before the end of the season.

The Badgers suffered a 24-21 loss to the Maryland Terrapins last week. The ground game was particularly ineffective in the loss, as the Badgers gained 102 yards on 31 carries for a 3.3 yards-per-carry average. Wisconsin looks to rebound from the loss when they travel to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

Consistency From the Running Backs

Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III (3) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fickell knows the running game needs to improve. When discussing the issue, he said, "There has to be more consistency. The backs need to have the ball in their hands a little more." He also explained that the coaching staff needs to find ways to let the running backs get into a rhythm. Those comments came during his discussion with reporters about how Wisconsin can spark its struggling ground game.

As mentioned above, the Badgers have used several different running backs throughout the season. Players like Abu Sama III, Darrion Dupree, and Bryan Jackson have all had some success, but none have been able to establish themselves as the feature back for Wisconsin.

Against Maryland, the Badgers got 57 yards on 14 carries from freshman Darrion Dupree, while freshman Abu Sama III had just two carries for 20 yards and sophomore Bryan Jackson had four carries for one yard.

In order to develop a more effective running game for the remainder of the season, the coaching staff is going to have to find some answers with the running backs and simplify the running game for the players currently in the rotation.

Purdue Could Give the Badgers an Opportunity

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Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) passes in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers have given up an average of 178.3 yards on the ground per game this season, 109th in the country. That could be just what the Wisconsin offense needs to establish its running game against Purdue.

Wisconsin averages 133.1 rushing yards per game, which is 100th in the country. Wisconsin needs more production from its running backs, especially with freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins still learning to play the position.

The young quarterback Hopkins can use all the help he can get. Getting a reliable running game would be a huge asset in the passing game. The offensive line also needs to improve in several areas, including creating more running lanes for the running backs. This group has been affected by several injuries and inconsistent play throughout the season.

The Badgers need to find the right running backs and the offensive line needs to create running lanes for the backs in order for the team to be successful down the stretch.

Luke Fickell Needs Answers Before the Season Ends

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell congratulates running back Darrion Dupree (6) after Dupree scored a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With only two games left in the season, the Badgers still have time to offer some hope in the running game — but time is running out.

Purdue has had its defensive struggles this year and can't stop anybody through the air or the ground. Saturday in West Lafayette is a golden opportunity to right the ship.

Fickell says he wants to see the running backs be more consistent. Will they be able to do that against Purdue? The coaching staff will find out on Saturday.