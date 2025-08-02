Wisconsin Badgers' 2026 TE commit pursued with offer from Bret Bielema, Illinois
The Wisconsin Badgers have two tight end commits for the 2026 recruiting class.
Bret Bielema and Illinois are trying to flip one of them.
Three-star Jack Janda out of Michigan verbally committed to the Badgers after his official visit in early June, but he tweeted on Friday that he received a new offer from Illinois.
Wisconsin had landed his commitment despite offers he received from in-state schools like Michigan and Michigan State.
Just because Janda announced an offer from Illinois doesn't necessarily mean he is at risk of de-committing.
Luke Fickell has another tight end commit in the class in Jack Sievers from Washington, but that wouldn't lessen the sting of potentially losing a recruit to a conference rival led by a former Wisconsin coach.
Badgers fans might be nervous after a pair of 2026 commits flipped to other schools in recent months.
Wisconsin also has another 2026 commit, defensive lineman Djidjou Bah, who has tweeted a series of offers from other schools despite his pledge to UW.
Both will be a test of how well this staff can hold onto the recruits they thought they had secured.