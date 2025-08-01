Wisconsin Football: Every Madden 26 rating for former Badgers in the NFL
The newest edition of the Madden NFL football video game series comes out August 14, and the developers at EA Sports released the initial ratings for every player in the game.
That includes 29 former Wisconsin Badgers in the pros, ranging from the elite household names to the undrafted free agents trying to stick on a team's roster.
A few of those lesser-known Badgers didn't make it into the game for its initial rosters, but if they make a name for themselves in the preseason, they could get added.
The most notable absences include quarterback Tanner Mordecai, wide receiver Bryson Green, tight end Hayden Rucci and cornerback Jason Maitre.
Wisconsin alumni in Madden are of course led by Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt at 96 overall. He has the same rating as Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and both are behind only Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns as edge rushers.
The only other Badgers player to crack the 90s in rating is guard Kevin Zeitler, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason after spending the last few years with the Detroit Lions.
Here is the full list of former Wisconsin players' ratings in the new Madden game:
LE T.J. Watt (Steelers) - 96 overall
RG Kevin Zeitler (Titans) - 91 overall
RB Jonathan Taylor (Colts) - 88 overall
ROLB Zach Baun (Eagles) - 88 overall
LOLB Leo Chenal (Chiefs) - 84 overall
RT Rob Havenstein (Rams) - 84 overall
RE Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings) - 83 overall
TE Jake Ferguson (Cowboys) - 81 overall
C Tyler Biadasz (Commanders) - 81 overall
ROLB T.J. Edwards (Bears) - 81 overall
C Joe Tippmann (Jets) - 79 overall
DT Keeanu Benton (Steelers) - 76 overall
QB Russell Wilson (Giants) - 76 overall
LG David Edwards (Bills) - 75 overall
FB Alec Ingold (Dolphins) - 74 overall
LE Nick Herbig (Steelers) - 74 overall
RB Braelon Allen (Jets) - 72 overall
MLB Jack Sanborn (Cowboys) - 72 overall
C Tanor Bortolini (Colts) - 70 overall
DT Matt Henningsen (Broncos) - 68 overall
HB Dare Ogunbowale (Texans) - 67 overall
C Michael Deiter (Commanders) - 66 overall
DT Isaiahh Loudermilk (Steelers) - 65 overall
FS Hunter Wohler (Colts) - 65 overall
LT Jack Nelson (Falcons) - 63 overall
WR Kendrick Pryor (Cardinals) - 63 overall
RG Joe Huber (Vikings) - 62 overall
MLB Maema Njongmeta (Bengals) - 62 overall
RT Cole Van Lanen (Jaguars) - 59 overall