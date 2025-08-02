Preston Zachman ranks among PFF's highest-graded returning safeties in Big Ten
Wisconsin Badgers safety Preston Zachman hasn't been named to any college football award watch lists, but he's well regarded on the back end of Luke Fickell's defense.
After emerging as a solid starter next to Hunter Wohler last season, he's in position to take over as one of the faces of the defense.
According to PFF, he's one of the highest-graded safeties returning to the Big Ten this season.
He was their highest-graded player on the Badgers last season, ahead of NFL Draft picks like Wohler and Jack Nelson.
PFF charted him with six pass breakups, tied with Wohler and Purdue's Dillon Thieneman for the most in the conference. Zachman also missed only one tackle while in pass coverage last season.
He's stepping into a leadership role in the secondary now, especially as the team adapts to the unexpected loss of cornerback Nyzir Fourqurean for at least the first four games of the season.
Zachman will have to elevate his playmaking to even another level, and Fickell is hopeful that the upgrades Wisconsin made up front will help make the job a little easier behind them.