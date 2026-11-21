Colton Joseph got the start, accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown as Wisconsin drubbed Purdue 42-10 in West Lafayette on Saturday in a much-needed bounce-back win.

It’s been a brutal season for the Badgers' offense, but on the game’s first drive, the Badgers flashed vintage Wisconsin football. In seven minutes, on 14 plays, Jeff Grimes’ group marched 75 yards, 59 of which came on the ground.

Punctuating the open drive with a score, Eugene Hilton Jr. got the ball following a bit of trickery, and got the edge on the outside thanks to a great block from Joseph. Hilton carried it 24 yards for the touchdown, giving the Badgers an early 7-0 lead.

Getting off to a start equally as strong, the Wisconsin defense allowed just two yards on Purdue’s opening drive, forcing a three-and-out in just 50 seconds of game time.

Joseph, understandably, was a bit out of rhythm throwing the ball early, but he capped the Badgers offense’s second drive of the game with a 32-yard rushing touchdown, pushing the lead to 14-0 before the Boilermakers picked up a first down.

Following a fourth-down conversion and questionable horse collar call against Donovan Dunmore, Purdue was able to break the seal, getting on the board with a 53-yard field goal to cut the lead to 14-3.

It took Wisconsin just two plays to respond, however, as a 26-yard reception from Jacob Harris set up a 49-yard touchdown run for Darrion Dupree, extending the lead to 21-3. That response would set the tone for the rest of the game.

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Wisconsin plays a four-quarter game, doesn't let up

On the ensuing drive, the Boilermakers found the end zone for the first time. It was a 24-yard connection between Ryan Browne and Cooper McCutchan that set Purdue up near the goal line, where Fame Ijeboi scored from one yard out in the wildcat formation.

In the half’s closing minutes, Joseph had an opportunity to lead a scoring drive to pad the lead. But after crossing midfield, he fumbled and left a check-down throw way short, making it too far of a kick for Gavin Lahm to attempt. Wisconsin led 21-10 at the break.

To begin the second half, the Badger defense immediately forced a three-and-out where Purdue didn’t gain a single yard, and like the first half, the offense took its first drive of the period to the house.

Jaylon Domingeaux made his presence felt on the drive, hauling in receptions of 11 and 20 yards, the latter setting up the offense near the goal line where Dupree took it two yards for his second touchdown of the day.

With a 28-10 lead, Wisconsin got the ball back on its own 15-yard line. 11 plays later, it stretched its lead to 35-10. On the drive, Joseph rushed for 57 yards, but finished his big possession by catching a pass in the end zone. Running a concept similar to Hilton’s score earlier in the game, Joseph leaked out of the formation and Hilton hit him in the end zone, where Joseph bobbled and came down with the pass for a touchdown.

Putting the finishing touches on a big day, Joseph returned to the field for one final drive, which was short-lived because he took the first play 66 yards on the ground for a touchdown, cementing the 42-10 victory.

At 7-4, despite a couple horrific losses, Wisconsin will have a chance to win its eighth game next week against Minnesota. Eight wins would be the program’s most in a season under Luke Fickell.