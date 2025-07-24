Despite grueling football schedule, Wisconsin Badgers' most important game of 2025 is still Minnesota
The Wisconsin Badgers will play as many as six teams that could make a run for the College Football Playoff this season.
None of them are the most important matchup on the schedule, in the eyes of the team's leaders.
Quarterback Billy Edwards, center Jake Renfro and cornerback Ricardo Hallman were each asked at Big Ten Media Days which game they would pick to get an automatic win this season.
All three chose the season finale at Minnesota.
They would rather beat Minnesota than upset National Championship contenders like Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama.
The border battle just means more in college football, especially with the Gophers currently holding Paul Bunyan's Axe from winning the matchup last year.
It's one of the oldest rivalries in college football, and it hasn't slowed down in 135 years.
These Badgers leaders know they're not expected to beat teams like the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide.
They will always be expected to beat Minnesota. It just means more, for the players and the fans.