Biggest questions for Wisconsin Badgers ahead of Big Ten football media days and fall camp
The long summer break from Wisconsin Badgers football officially ends this week as Luke Fickell, Billy Edwards Jr., Ricardo Hallman and Jake Renfro take the stage for Big Ten media days.
The first fall camp practices start next week, and this team has plenty of questions it needs to answer between now and the season opener on Aug. 28 against Miami (OH).
How quickly will Edwards mesh with new weapons?
Edwards started building a rapport with the Badgers receivers during spring ball, but not all of them were on the field for practice.
Redshirt sophomore Trech Kekahuna missed the majority of it due to injury. In May, Wisconsin added redshirt senior Dekel Crowdus from Hawaii through the transfer portal.
Both will be key contributors alongside Vinny Anthony II and Jayden Ballard on the depth chart, but they'll be starting from behind as fall camp begins.
The same is true for transfer tight end Lance Mason, who joined the program from Missouri State shortly after spring practices concluded.
What will the starting offensive line combination look like?
Wisconsin concluded the spring without a clear solution in place at left tackle. That should be one of their earliest priorities this fall.
Projected starter Kevin Haywood was lost for the season with a torn ACL, and Fickell's staff experimented with different combinations to replace him.
Redshirt senior Davis Heinzen transferred in after spring ball from Central Michigan, where he was a starter at both tackle and guard.
He might be their most experienced option, but the Badgers also tried moving left guard Joe Brunner out to tackle and replacing him on the interior.
OL coach A.J. Blazek will want to get his best five linemen in place quickly so they can start to build chemistry and cohesion to be as solid as possible for Edwards and the running game.
How will the Badgers rotate new faces along the defensive front?
Fickell completely rebuilt his defensive line through the transfer portal. The next step is figuring out how everyone will be used.
Redshirt senior Ben Barten returns as a starter, and then it will be a combination of new faces filling most of the rest of the snaps on the interior.
Redshirt senior Parker Petersen from Tulane figures to be the leading force at the nose tackle spot, and then the likes of graduate transfer Jay'Viar Suggs and Charles Perkins should find prominent roles of their own.
On the edge, redshirt senior Daryl Peterson will be pushed by transfers Corey Walker and Mason Reiger, but that group should operate on a frequent rotation to keep their legs fresh.
What's next for Nyzier Fourqurean and the Wisconsin cornerbacks?
Fickell was adamant he would have Fourqurean as one of his starting cornerbacks this season, but an appeals court ruling in favor of the NCAA removed his eligibility.
This leaves a hole on the outside opposite Ricardo Hallman that still needs to be filled.
The Badgers could move transfer Geimere Latimer from the slot to the outside and bring safety Austin Brown back into the slot role he played last year.
If Fickell doesn't want to disrupt multiple spots, he could just move transfer D'Yoni Hill or redshirt freshman Omillio Agard up the depth chart into the first team role.
Wisconsin hasn't commented on the Fourqurean ruling since it came down, and it will be interesting to hear what Fickell sees as the next steps for the cornerback and his defense.