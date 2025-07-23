Luke Fickell not giving up hope for CB Nyzier Fourqurean's eligibility in 2025
An appeals court ruling for the NCAA last week made Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean ineligible to continue his college football career.
Luke Fickell isn't giving up hope for getting one of his key defensive playmakers back for 2025.
At Big Ten Media Days, Fickell revealed that the Badgers filed an appeal to the NCAA, with the hopes of them granting Fourqurean one more year of eligibility.
"Putting it into the hands of the NCAA and say, ‘Hey, look. We’re not trying to change the landscape of college football.'" Fickell told reporters. "They have an opportunity now. It’s not changing college football, but this is something that could change a kid’s life."
The court ruling put Fourqurean in a tough spot. He spent all offseason practicing with Wisconsin and operating as though he would be part of the team this fall.
If he had known he would be ineligible, he could have entered the NFL Draft or pursued other professional football opportunities like the UFL.
Now, he would miss out on the collegiate level too, leaving him with no options to advance his career this fall.
Fickell is hoping that the NCAA can be reasonable about the situation if Fourqurean can get the opportunity to explain his situation.
"I have to have confidence in the NCAA," Fickell said. "I’m not telling them what to do, but hopefully they’ll at least look at this and say, ‘Let’s sit down with this young man and see what this whole thing is really about.'"
Time is running out for the NCAA to resolve the issue. Fall camp starts next week and the regular season opener is a little over a month away.
In the meantime, Fourqurean waits in limbo for a decision on his appeal.