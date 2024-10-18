Ex-Badgers RB Montee Ball thinks 8 wins is 'doable' for Wisconsin this season
After a slow 2-2 start to the season, Wisconsin has flipped the narrative and built some excitement in Madison with a pair of blowout wins over the last couple weeks.
Former running back Montee Ball, one of the greatest players in the history of Badgers football, believes Wisconsin can finish the 2024 season with more success than the public seems to think.
"Eight wins. I think that's doable for this team, I honestly believe so," Ball told ESPN Madison. "The way that we've been taking control of that line of scrimmage recently is very impressive. We fell short to USC by many different reasons, but I just hope that once we gain the momentum like we did against Purdue, we keep it."
The Badgers' offense has been on fire over the last two weeks, averaging 47 points and 569 total yards per game in their wins over Purdue and Rutgers. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo and quarterback Braedyn Locke have seemingly found a groove.
"We (need to) keep an edge, call what's been working. Look at the stats, see which plays have been producing the best," Ball said. "8 wins for me... I think moving forward, this team can be a lot better than what people think."
Wisconsin's challenging schedule to finish this season will start this week with a potential trap game on the road against Northwestern. They will then face No. 3 Penn State, Iowa, No. 2 Oregon, Nebraska and Minnesota to round out 2024.
Preseason projections had the Badgers' win total at over/under 6.5 games, so eight wins would be out-performing expectations. But Luke Fickell was brought in to take the Wisconsin program to new heights that it couldn't reach with the previous regime. Ultimately, with a season-ending injury to your starting quarterback in Week 3, an 8-4 regular season should be viewed as a successful season in year two under Fickell — if the Badgers can get there.